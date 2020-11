The risk is that you don't qualify for loan forgiveness.

They could limit it to community college students.

They could limit it to state school students, or only the amount of loans that would have been required for state schools.

They could limit it to students who already graduated.

It might only apply to specific majors.

They could limit it to families below a specific income level.

There is also the chance that the loan forgiveness could be a taxable event.

It could also take years to pass, and years to go into effect. How long will you wait. You will have to stretch out the payments to maximize the forgiveness while you are waiting.

There were stories in recent years about government workers who thought they were in a plan to forgive their loans after 10 years. Only to discover that they weren't, and the clock never started.

The risk is real when guessing about bills that haven't even been written.