I generally try and keep my credit utilization on my credit cards as low as possible, by having a high limit, and making payments frequently to keep the balance low.

I was looking on my Equifax account, and noticed that for my mobile phone plan, it showed as using 48% of available credit (since the account allows roughly 2 months of service as credit).

I pay the bill automatically at the end of each month, but I was still wondering if having that high utilization rate, despite being a small amount of money, could still be holding my credit score back? I'm wondering if it would be smart to pay an extra month in advance, to keep the utilization negative or at 0.