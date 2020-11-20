1

I invest in a couple of ETFs in Europe and regularly I observe results such as:

  • VUSA (Vanguard's European S&P500 ETF) went up 0.41% today;
  • the S&P500 went down 0.68%;
  • the EUR/DOL went down 0.13%.

If the ETF followed precisely the index, it should have gone down since both the index and the EUR/DOL went down. This should mean that the market maker will force the price to go down tomorrow. Can't we use this to arbitrage? (We could short sell the VUSA today, for example.)

I really think that my reasoning is wrong since otherwise we really could make millions like that. But I don't know where I'm wrong.

  • How often is "regularly"? Do historical data points show the correction the next morning? – TTT 20 mins ago
  • @TTT I frankly don't know. All that I know is that a correction "happens". I know that in large etfs (such as SPY), the price of the ETF follows very precisely the index (up a few minutes of difference). But I think that in smaller ETFs the correction can take some more time. – Gabriel 13 mins ago
  • This is kind of funny, but it's possible that today's rise was actually a correction from yesterday's fall when the S&P went up. ;) – TTT 7 mins ago

