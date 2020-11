I would like to find someone who is

knowledgeable about the mortgage industry and regulations

has no incentive to try to sell me a mortgage

Most mortgage brokers are ruled out by the second point and many financial advisors are ruled out by the first.

I want to hire a consultant who is an expert and works exclusively in an advisory role on my behalf.

Is there a job title, industry group, or other designation that can help me find this kind of person?