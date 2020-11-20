1

There's some debate and differing opinions on this in my company.

Option 1:

At payment time:

  • Dr 'Cash in Transit' / Cr 'Receivables'

Once cash settles in bank account:

  • Dr 'Cash' / Cr 'Cash in Transit'

Option 2:

At payment time:

  • Dr 'Cash in Transit' / Cr 'Pending Receivables'

Once cash settles in bank account:

  • Dr 'Cash' / Cr 'Cash in Transit'
  • Dr 'Pending Receivables' / Cr 'Receivables'

Ultimately the question is:

Should we immediately credit the payment amount against receivables when the ACH is initiated? And if not, is a 'Pending Receivables' account appropriate to account for the payment in transit?

