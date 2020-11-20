There's some debate and differing opinions on this in my company.
Option 1:
At payment time:
- Dr 'Cash in Transit' / Cr 'Receivables'
Once cash settles in bank account:
- Dr 'Cash' / Cr 'Cash in Transit'
Option 2:
At payment time:
- Dr 'Cash in Transit' / Cr 'Pending Receivables'
Once cash settles in bank account:
- Dr 'Cash' / Cr 'Cash in Transit'
- Dr 'Pending Receivables' / Cr 'Receivables'
Ultimately the question is:
Should we immediately credit the payment amount against receivables when the ACH is initiated? And if not, is a 'Pending Receivables' account appropriate to account for the payment in transit?