I'm going to be retiring from my career soon, and as well as receiving my pension, I have also qualified for a lump sum of just over £200,000, which I will receive around January 2021.

I won't actually want to use this lump sum for another 5 or so years, and would prefer not to just leave it in my account where it will decay in value over time due to inflation. Similarly, the all-time low savings accounts interest rates in the UK (less than 1%) make this an unattractive prospect.

I've been doing some research and feel that investing it could be a much better option. Currently, I'm looking at the S&P 500, and a UK-based equity fund called FundSmith, which has performed exceptionally well in the last decade.

My question is whether investing this lump sum in one of these two funds for the next 5 years would be considered a wise decision, or whether there is a better option. Of course, I understand to some level that I would be taking a risk, and that 5 years won't necessarily guarantee a good return.

However, I'd like some further advice on what would be a good decision for the best return in this time period, whilst minimising the risk as much as possible. Furthermore, for any of the options, what potential returns might I be looking at, and would January 2021 be a decent time to invest, COVID pandemic considered?

EDIT: For context, after the 5 or so years are up, I'd like to combine whatever value has accrued from this lump sum investment with the funds from selling my current house, and some of my other savings in order to buy a larger house and a new car etc.