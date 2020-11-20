0

I'm going to be retiring from my career soon, and as well as receiving my pension, I have also qualified for a lump sum of just over £200,000, which I will receive around January 2021.

I won't actually want to use this lump sum for another 5 or so years, and would prefer not to just leave it in my account where it will decay in value over time due to inflation. Similarly, the all-time low savings accounts interest rates in the UK (less than 1%) make this an unattractive prospect.

I've been doing some research and feel that investing it could be a much better option. Currently, I'm looking at the S&P 500, and a UK-based equity fund called FundSmith, which has performed exceptionally well in the last decade.

My question is whether investing this lump sum in one of these two funds for the next 5 years would be considered a wise decision, or whether there is a better option. Of course, I understand to some level that I would be taking a risk, and that 5 years won't necessarily guarantee a good return.

However, I'd like some further advice on what would be a good decision for the best return in this time period, whilst minimising the risk as much as possible. Furthermore, for any of the options, what potential returns might I be looking at, and would January 2021 be a decent time to invest, COVID pandemic considered?

EDIT: For context, after the 5 or so years are up, I'd like to combine whatever value has accrued from this lump sum investment with the funds from selling my current house, and some of my other savings in order to buy a larger house and a new car etc.

  • Are you going to need all the money in 5 years, or will be using the money slowly over years or even decades? – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago
  • @mhoran_psprep Realistically, I think I would like to take it all out after 5 or so years, and not leave anything for additional years/decades. – Rocco 1 hour ago
  • 2
    Buying a larger house with retirement funds seems like a rather counter-intuitive option to me. Also, for advice about these kinds of amounts of money it is WELL worth paying an IFA for proper advice rather than trusting the views of a bunch of people on the internet. money.co.uk/guides/5-steps-to-finding-an-ifa-you-can-trust.htm – Vicky 45 mins ago
  • @Vicky I definitely agree with you that I'll end up needing an IFA before I make any real decisions, but I'd like to get a pretty good idea of what's available before I go forward. As for the decision to buy a larger house, we'll be selling our current house and combining a few other funds as I said to get a larger house elsewhere. I'll still receive my pension separately to this. I don't understand how that's counter-intuitive? – Rocco 23 mins ago
  • Is this a lump sum from a final salary pension or from a defined benefit one? – GS - Apologise to Monica 22 mins ago

