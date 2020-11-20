I am new to stock trading and is interested in reading trends. Recently, I looked at ANTM with a three black crows trend followed by a three inside up trend on an uptrend. From what I have learned,

Three black crows: is a sign that we should sell, unless it is an uptrend.

Three inside up: is a sign of bullish reversal trend, meaning that bullish will become bearish.

My question is: What does this pattern combo mean? Does this mean that there will be a down trend based on this technical analysis pattern combo? Please do fix any misconceptions that I have in any of the patterns. I am new to stock trading, any help would be great.