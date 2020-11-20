0

If you Google "background check" there will be many many websites operated by people who are happy to take your money.

Suppose that you own a house.
You want to conduct a background check on a prospective tenant.
Which services are legitimate, and which are money-making scams?

Will the US government itself provide the pertinent documents?
Is a person's arrest record, motor vehicle history, etc... a matter of public record? If so, how are these public records obtained?

Companies often investigate job applicants.

What background checking services (if any) are used by large US corporations, such as the following?

  • Walmart
  • Amazon
  • ExonMobil
  • Apple
  • Well's Fargo
  • AT & T
| improve this question | |
0

The exact company is inconsequential, a background check will use a persons address history from a social security number scan to find jurisdiction, then search for criminal cases in those jurisdictions. Lexis nexis, ncic, local websites are the underlying data.

| improve this answer | |
New contributor
user104080 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.