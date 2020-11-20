If you Google "background check" there will be many many websites operated by people who are happy to take your money.

Suppose that you own a house.

You want to conduct a background check on a prospective tenant.

Which services are legitimate, and which are money-making scams?

Will the US government itself provide the pertinent documents?

Is a person's arrest record, motor vehicle history, etc... a matter of public record? If so, how are these public records obtained?

Companies often investigate job applicants.

What background checking services (if any) are used by large US corporations, such as the following?