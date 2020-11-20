Background:
- I’m an international student who is currently on F1 OPT.
- I only have a checking account with a debit card at USbank. I use the debit card very often with no overdraft history.
- I just received my SSN 2 months ago.
- I have never applied for any credit card in any bank in America. I assume I don’t have a credit score at any credit bureau.
Goals:
- Start building a solid credit score
- Get approved for a Bank of America cash rewards student credit card
Question:
- I just finished a call with the customer service from USbank. They recommended to bring my SSN card to the local USbank branch and update my SSN with my USbank checking account in order for USbank to report my records monthly to TransUnion to build up a credit score. I have doubts about whether checking account record is gonna be helpful to build up a credit score or not, compared to a secured credit card.
- If update my SSN to my checking account at USbank will help with building a credit score, I do prefer this way.