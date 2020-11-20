I am expecting some liquidity on my NSO (Non-qualified Stock Options) and ISO ( Incentive Stock Options) with current company. I have heard of 529 for college fund. Is this something I could use to pay off my spouse's loans? How does this work and what do I need to do or tell my tax advisor?

If I can't spend towards 529, then could I spend the money I get from the liquidation towards a gift to my spouse?

Please advise on how to pursue either or both of these. (United States, California)