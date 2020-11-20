I see some people ask for money online and the dollars roll in! Honestly it's questionable whether all these things are genuine, but the bottom line is that I want to earn money for not doing anything as well. How do these internet beggars do it? How do some people provide next to nothing or absolutely nothing, but still manage to get strangers to give them money in some decent form?

This can't be some unsolvable mystery -- there must be some way to explain how this phenomenon happens! Not all of them are even famous or celebrities or etc., but just people who seem to have a knack for getting people to give them money. Any tips?

Some streamers/etc. are even called "successful beggars" in that they can get lots of money for little (or zero) effort sometimes. I can't get any stranger to just give me money for little to nothing -- so what should I do? It sounds wrong but it's the way of life! Success in begging must be deciphered!