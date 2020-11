Mint has a feature to view one's net worth: https://help.mint.com/Trends/961902851/How-can-I-see-my-net-worth.htm By default if the selected duration (last 7 days, last 14 days, etc.) is more than 30 days, then the graph shows a month-by-month net worth.

How can one view the day-by-day net worth for a period of more than 30 days on Mint?

Example of month-by-month net worth in Mint (image source):

Example of day-by-day net worth in Personal Capital (image source):