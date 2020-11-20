I have an IRA account (USA) with Fidelity brokerage. I have an ability to do both Calendar and Vertical Spreads options in that particular retirement account.

Are there any legal rules and regulations with respect to trading options in IRA for Spreads? Example: Let’s say, I opened a Calendar Spread Call (two legs: long position and short position). Later, I closed just the short position ahead of expiry and kept the long position open.