I'm getting smart to 529 plans way too late, but also wasn't sure if the kid would go to college and I happen to have come into a bit of money. I paid $5K for tuition in September 2020 for the fall Semester. Tuition will be another $5K in February(?) 2021 for Sprint Term
Can I open a Colorado 529 plan today, put $10K in it, with a short-term investment portfolio (I could even go 100% Money Market) and:
- get the CO tax deduction on 2020 taxes from contributing to a 529 in 2020 (I think yes)
- withdraw $5K in February 2021 to pay the Spring tuition (definitely yes)
- withdraw $5K in December 2020 to cover the September $2020 tuition even though it was incurred before opening the plan? that's the one I'm not sure. Maybe the IRA only worries about what year expense and distribution occur regardless of when the plan and contribution was made? If yes, then I get an additional tax break on $5K