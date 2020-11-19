I'm getting smart to 529 plans way too late, but also wasn't sure if the kid would go to college and I happen to have come into a bit of money. I paid $5K for tuition in September 2020 for the fall Semester. Tuition will be another $5K in February(?) 2021 for Sprint Term

Can I open a Colorado 529 plan today, put $10K in it, with a short-term investment portfolio (I could even go 100% Money Market) and: