I have a investment account that's been returning 10% monthly for about a year. It's at 30k now.

My question is,

Is this appropriate for this board? Is there any way I can get investors or capital or loans? My credit is pretty bad because I havent paid attention but it should wipe negative items in about 4 years. Is there any way to sell this strategy or otherwise monetize it? I see morons using youtube ads to advertise scams but that doenst seem effective.

Basically, how do I start something like a hedge fund but with less capital?

Investment is all in a brokerage account and easily verified.