0

I have a investment account that's been returning 10% monthly for about a year. It's at 30k now.

My question is,

  1. Is this appropriate for this board?

  2. Is there any way I can get investors or capital or loans? My credit is pretty bad because I havent paid attention but it should wipe negative items in about 4 years.

  3. Is there any way to sell this strategy or otherwise monetize it? I see morons using youtube ads to advertise scams but that doenst seem effective.

Basically, how do I start something like a hedge fund but with less capital?

Investment is all in a brokerage account and easily verified.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user49200 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user49200 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.