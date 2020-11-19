I already have half house. I paid 20K and the current value of the house is 70K - 75K. The current state of the house is poor and a rent on the current condition is impossible.
I have 2 options
Get a lawn of 65K to bought the other half and fix the house for a rent of 4.5K after taxes a year. Total invest of 85K. I will need 20 years to get the money back. After 20 years I will get a 100K house and the money back
Sold the house I will get 35K on my 20K. And I could invest the 35K in a 10% a year rate. After 20 Years without taking any cash out I will get 180K Cash