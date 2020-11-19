0

I already have half house. I paid 20K and the current value of the house is 70K - 75K. The current state of the house is poor and a rent on the current condition is impossible.

I have 2 options

  1. Get a lawn of 65K to bought the other half and fix the house for a rent of 4.5K after taxes a year. Total invest of 85K. I will need 20 years to get the money back. After 20 years I will get a 100K house and the money back

  2. Sold the house I will get 35K on my 20K. And I could invest the 35K in a 10% a year rate. After 20 Years without taking any cash out I will get 180K Cash

  • I can't follow the math. Where is the "35k" coming from? And if you sell your house, where will you live? – D Stanley 12 mins ago
  • "I will need 20 years to get the money back." This is not how to think about it. If you buy a house for 85K you still have a house worth 85k. It's more appropriate to say "it would take 20 years to double your investment", and even then you aren't taking growth in the real estate and rent into consideration (or expenses, which may even things out). – D Stanley 11 mins ago

