1

I'm a newbie here. This is my first post. I would appreciate it if someone will help me. I'm a bit confused about EPS values.

For example, Nvidia's Oct 2020 earnings:

  • TradingView shows:

    EPS Est. 2.58 vs Actual 2.12, -17.75% surprise

    screenshot

  • Nasdaq shows:

    EPS Est. 1.92 vs Actual 2.41, +25.52% surprise

    screenshot

  • MarketWatch shows:

    EPS Est. 2.91 vs Actual 2.91, +0.00% surprise

    screenshot

  • Yahoo Finance shows:

    EPS Est. 2.57 vs Actual 2.91, +13.20% surprise

    screenshot

Why do these differences occur? Which numbers do you think I should trust? Can someone explain to me?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
shrimptail is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • There's something weird about the MarketWatch table. It gives you the "actual EPS" for the future (Q1 2021, Q2 2021, Q3 2021). – Flux 43 mins ago
  • @Flux NVIDIA'a fiscal year ends in January (rather then December), so the "quarters" end 11 months ahead of the calendar quarter (meaning that 3Q2021 ended on Oct 25, 2020) – D Stanley 33 mins ago
0

NVIDIA reported both GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and non-GAAP earnings amounts at the end of their Q3. Their GAAP EPS was 2.12, but their non-GAAP EPS was 2.91. Different sites apparently use different values.

I can't reconcile the values that Nasdaq uses. It's possible that their data hasn't fully incorporated the reported results since they were just announced a day ago. If you look at the Financials section their Q3 results aren't posted there yet.

Non-GAAP results are typically adjusted to remove the effect on non-recurring events, so that results from one period to the next are comparable.

Whether you use the GAAP or non-GAAP results depending on what you're trying to measure. For example, if you're trying to measure financial growth, non-GAAP might give you a sense of how their actual operations are growing. You obviously can't just ignore the items that are excluded in non-GAAP results, but you might look at both depending on what you're evaluating.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

shrimptail is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.