NVIDIA reported both GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and non-GAAP earnings amounts at the end of their Q3. Their GAAP EPS was 2.12, but their non-GAAP EPS was 2.91. Different sites apparently use different values.

I can't reconcile the values that Nasdaq uses. It's possible that their data hasn't fully incorporated the reported results since they were just announced a day ago. If you look at the Financials section their Q3 results aren't posted there yet.

Non-GAAP results are typically adjusted to remove the effect on non-recurring events, so that results from one period to the next are comparable.

Whether you use the GAAP or non-GAAP results depending on what you're trying to measure. For example, if you're trying to measure financial growth, non-GAAP might give you a sense of how their actual operations are growing. You obviously can't just ignore the items that are excluded in non-GAAP results, but you might look at both depending on what you're evaluating.