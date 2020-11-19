I'm a newbie here. This is my first post. I would appreciate it if someone will help me. I'm a bit confused about EPS values.
For example, Nvidia's Oct 2020 earnings:
TradingView shows:
EPS Est. 2.58 vs Actual 2.12, -17.75% surprise
Nasdaq shows:
EPS Est. 1.92 vs Actual 2.41, +25.52% surprise
MarketWatch shows:
EPS Est. 2.91 vs Actual 2.91, +0.00% surprise
Yahoo Finance shows:
EPS Est. 2.57 vs Actual 2.91, +13.20% surprise
Why do these differences occur? Which numbers do you think I should trust? Can someone explain to me?