Google sheets novice here... I want to set up a compound interest table. I want to start with $15 and multiply by 1.0125 indefinitely. I want to be able to see the answer for each calculation (for example, I want to see what the answer is after 39 calculation, after 74 calculations, 22 calcualtions, etc..)

    superuser.com – Flux 1 hour ago
    Flux means "This is the wrong site to post this question on. Try the site he links to." – DJClayworth 1 hour ago
    I’m voting to close this question because it's about basic spreadsheet use, not finance. – DJClayworth 1 hour ago
  • Do you know how to do it for two cells? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
    Put 15 in a cell (say A1). Put the formula =A1 * 1.0125 in the cell below (A2). Copy the formula cell down as much as you like. If desired, add a number column so you know which period you're looking at. This is a basic spreadsheet question, not finance. – D Stanley 1 hour ago
For one calculation

15*1.0125 = 15.1875

After 39 calculations

15*1.0125^39 = 24.35
  • That does not satisfy the requirement "to see the answer for each calculation". – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Thank you this is helpful, Chris Degnen. Let me focus the question somewhat: how would I be able to see the answer for each calculation up to 900 calcuations? – David Kaufmann 29 mins ago

