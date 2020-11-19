Google sheets novice here... I want to set up a compound interest table. I want to start with $15 and multiply by 1.0125 indefinitely. I want to be able to see the answer for each calculation (for example, I want to see what the answer is after 39 calculation, after 74 calculations, 22 calcualtions, etc..)
How do I create a compound interest table where I can see each calculation indefinitely
For one calculation
15*1.0125 = 15.1875
After 39 calculations
15*1.0125^39 = 24.35
That does not satisfy the requirement "to see the answer for each calculation". – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Thank you this is helpful, Chris Degnen. Let me focus the question somewhat: how would I be able to see the answer for each calculation up to 900 calcuations? – David Kaufmann 29 mins ago
=A1 * 1.0125in the cell below (A2). Copy the formula cell down as much as you like. If desired, add a number column so you know which period you're looking at. This is a basic spreadsheet question, not finance. – D Stanley 1 hour ago