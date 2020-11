I live in the UK and am interested in investing in US stocks. Although investing directly in US stocks is possible, it requires doing USA tax paperwork which I would rather avoid.

So are there any UK ETFs that mirror the price of individual American stocks, yet are based in the UK and therefore will not give rise to any US tax liability or paperwork?

I have found one or two that offer geared or shorted versions of US stocks, but I just want something plain and not-geared.