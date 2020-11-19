Unsure if this is in the right section of Stack Exchange but, I have a family member coming to the UK (from outside of the EU) in the near immediate future.

They will be bringing a painting with them that contains at least 100g of Amber, if not more. It's a gift.

Will they have to declare this upon arrival? And will they have to pay tax on this?

I am not sure how much the painting costs exactly, but it's less than £100 for sure. It's coming from Ukraine.

Are there any official bodies I can contact in the UK to find out for sure?

Again, apologies if this is in the incorrect section.