Let's say the budget for next year is $1.2 trillion. How is this spent?

Is it:

The treasury already has $1.2 trillion sitting around, sends it to the departments and they do what they want

Or,

The treasury is waiting to collect tax revenue, it disburses $100b over the next 12 months and funds it as it receives taxes. If tax receipts are low it has to borrow.

Or something else?