I started a job in California this year. I am a resident of las vegas. I work full time in california and part time in las vegas. I have a home in vegas that has a mortgage. In california, I have to rent an apartment while working there. I travel to vegas to work every week and spend some time in the house. How should I file for taxes? Is my rent deductible? Is my travel expenses going from california to vegas deductible? Thank you for the help.