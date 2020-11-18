0

I sold a stock at a loss in one account, and a few weeks later sold from another account once the stock went up. The stock I sold for a profit was purchased 90 days before I sold the stock for a loss. Is this a wash sale?

A wash sale occurs when you sell a security at a loss and within 30 days before or after realizing the loss, you buy a “substantially identical” stock or security or you acquire an option contract. This also applies to short positions.

In your case, the purchase was 90 days before realizing the loss so it is outside of the 60 window. There is no wash sale.

