A wash sale occurs when you realize a loss on a security and within 30 days before or after the closing date and you:

(1) Buy substantially identical stock or securities

(2) Acquire substantially identical stock or securities in a fully taxable trade

(3) Acquire a contract or option to buy substantially identical stock or securities

(3) would be applicable if you had purchased a call. A put is a bet on price decline in the underlying whereas long the underlying is a bet on price increase. They are not substantially identical so there is no wash sale potential.