I wish to buy several companies when they have initial public offering (IPO).

Instead of doing google, where is a central website that announces IPOs of companies?

    If you Google "IPO Calendar", you'll get links to a number of them. Most major financial sites have one, the exchanges have one, your broker likely has one. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago
The NASDAQ and Marketwatch provide various lists regarding IPOs:

  • Priced

  • Upcoming

  • Filings

There are probably other sources as well if you Google "IPO Calendar".

