I wish to buy several companies when they have initial public offering (IPO).
Instead of doing google, where is a central website that announces IPOs of companies?
The NASDAQ and Marketwatch provide various lists regarding IPOs:
Priced
Upcoming
Filings
There are probably other sources as well if you Google "IPO Calendar".