Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 37 mins ago. Improve this question

If I have lent money to say 5 people ₹10000 each on January 1, and have bank balance of ₹100000. On the 8th I received 500 from each as first installment. What will the entries in journal or day book. Where shoul I use Payable and Receivable account? Plz use simple language as I am new to accounting.