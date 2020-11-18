0

I'm reading the article https://seekingalpha.com/article/4389159-nio-behind-this-wild-pre-earnings-rally but don't understand some of the calculations and terms used in the article.

Could someone help me to understand?

  1. Where can I find the IV is 200% in the Options Chain? Options are pricing in a significantly large move, with IV over 200% for Nov. 20 expiry

  2. How do we find from the Options chart that there would be a $10 move? At and near the money options for November 20 are pointing to a nearly $10 move by the end of next week, as implied volatility sits at over 200%.

  3. How to calculate the price swing between $60 and $30? December options were also feeling the effects of high IV; yet volume here is heavy in calls. Since there are more days to expiration, implied move is up to nearly $16 - any near the money strangle would be pointing to break-evens around $60 or higher or around $30 or lower.

  4. What is short squeeze? Yet this NIO rally isn't fueled by a short squeeze

