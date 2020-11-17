Okay so last year my uncle came to learn that someone was able to draw out $15,000 from his account. This guy was good. Someone successfully made replicas of the checks my uncle would use. The placement was right, the font, the stock, was even printer in micr ink. What’s worse is they didn’t deposit it, they straight cashed 5 checks if $3,000. Those were normal transactions so it didn’t raise an alarm. Never did catch the guy.

So, technically speaking, My question is: If someone got a hold of a check from ANY corporation or financial institution, replicated that check(good check number, account and routing),and put whatever name and amount they desired, and walked up to the teller, it would cash? Apparently so. What is to stop people from doing this like they did my uncle?