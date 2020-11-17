would consolidating my loans disqualify me from receiving this kind of aid?

No one knows any details about what any hypothetical loan forgiveness plan would or would not cover. Would the Government actually pay the lenders the forgiveness amount? Or would it be through some sort of tax credit. No one knows at this point. It's all still just talk until an actual Executive Order is created. I would suspect, however, that consolidated loans would NOT be covered.

That said, if you can afford to pay more than the minimums on the loans and have a plan to pay them off, consolidation may actually not be the best plan. Consolidation lumps everything together into one payment, while keeping them separate gives you flexibility to, say, pay the lowest balance first to get them knocked out (reducing your minimum payment burden), or pay the highest interest rate first to save on interest costs. Consolidation may also increase the amortization length, making yo pay more interest in the end. Unless the interest savings with the consolidation are significant (maybe 1% or more) and you don't have to pay significant upfront fees (or roll them into your loans), I'd be tempted just to leave them as-is and develop a plan to pay them off quickly within your budget.

If you want to slow-roll them with some hope that forgiveness is around the corner, that's your right, but if it doesn't materialize (or for whatever reason you're not qualified) then you would have paid more interest than you needed to. It may be a risk worth taking.

I would NOT pay just the minimums and go spend the money on other stuff hoping for forgiveness. Keep the money saved up in case no forqiveness happens so you can catch up when needed.