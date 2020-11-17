If I have some money saved up, in our current economy what would be the best way to invest lets say... $1000-$3000 dollars? Or would it be best to just save this money? Any and all advice is welcomed. Thank you.
If you have to ask anonymous strangers on the internet for suggestions about what to invest in then you probably shouldn't be investing.
A better plan would be to invest in a free library card and begin the road to financial literacy. If you'd rather not travel, try the internet. Web sites like Investopedia will provide a rather broad based knowledge of the financial markets. Good luck.