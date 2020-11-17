Suppose I'm taking losses in a set of individual stocks (X, Y, Z ...). What are the US tax implications if I sell all of them, harvest losses for tax purposes, and select an ETF E with significant exposure to X, Y, Z and buy immediately. Would that trigger wash sale?
The wash sale rule applies to "substantially identical" stock or options.
An ETF is not a "substantially identical" to any individual stock. The only way that it would be applicable would be if one owned (or was short) all of the stocks in the ETF.