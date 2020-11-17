2

What market conditions would tip the scales for you to make borrowing from your own 401k a 'good' idea? The self-loan would help to increase the down payment and reduce PMI. Financially there is a lot at play: cost of PMI without the larger down payment; the 'double-tax' condition on the 401k loan; currently low mortgage interest rates; a recovering equities market and potential lost gains by removing the money from the equities market for 3-5 years; the current strong housing market; etc.

I am leaning toward taking the loan for the following reasons:

  • Current low interest rates on mortgages.
  • Interest from 401k loan (current @ 5.25%) is paid back to myself, compared with PMI payments that go to some insurance company.
  • Strong housing market may more than make up for any missed opportunities in the equities market.

Looking forward to your thoughts. Thanks.

The risk in taking a large 401K loan comes from the speed of what one must repay the loan if one changes jobs. This can happen by choice, or not, and the risk has been substantially lessened with the new tax laws enacted by President Trump. One used to have 60 days to repay a loan, and it has now been extended until the tax day of the next year.

However, new tax laws can change and President elect Biden has stated that he would like to repeal Trump's whole tax law. Will this extend to 401K loans? Maybe, maybe not. If the law changes back to the way it used to be, you could take a loan today, lose your job sometime next year, and be forced to repay the loan in full in 60 days.

Given that most American change jobs rapidly this is a real risk and the business case starts to fall apart once you consider that you will be taxed on the outstanding loan balance as income and be assessed a 10% penalty.

Also most people find it difficult to get substantial money into a 401K. Either you have a lot of disposable income but are limited by IRS rules, or you don't have enough income to put a lot in. Being forced to take a distribution can be detrimental to your retirement outcome.

Lets say you do borrow money to buy a home and lose your job and cannot repay the loan in time for a balance of $20K. It will take you over 1 year of max contributions in order to "make up" that money. In the long run many will find this very undesirable. And opt, instead, to wait to buy a home or just pay the PMI.

So there are some business cases that can be made for borrowing from a 401K, however one must consider the risk of being forced to take a distribution. Once that is properly factored in, a lot of those business cases fall apart.

