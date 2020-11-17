0

I have two retirement accounts that will both get split after my divorce that just got finalized. One is a Roth IRA, the other a 401(k) account.

Is it possible to cash out money because of the divorce without paying the penalty ?
What are the taxes that need to be paid on both ? Do I have to pay capital gains on the growth in the Roth ? Assuming everything I bought is over a year old, is it long-term capital gains ?
Do I need to pay capital gains on the growth in the 401(k) ? Do I just pay income tax on the whole amount ?

  • Are you asking about simply splitting the accounts (so each of you ends up with an account), or actually cashing them out - closing the account and taking the money? – jamesqf 40 mins ago
You should not have to pay any penalties, if you file the paperwork correctly. See for example this Investopedia article; there are some important details to get right to avoid paying tax and the 10% penalty. You end up doing a kind of rollover transaction. If the money is all pre-tax, or all post-tax (Roth), then it's easier; if the accounts are mixed, then it's more complicated, as you need to track the basis and file more forms (with the IRS).

This is the kind of thing you should talk over with your attorney (and they should know them well), and probably consider getting a CPA to help make sure this transaction is done properly, particularly if your accounts are very large.

  • I do know that I don't have to pay taxes on the splitting of the account but does that also apply to withdrawing funds ? – xyious 41 mins ago
  • I did not file the paperwork correctly on one of my "young" Roth accounts, and had to pay a penalty. – RonJohn 23 mins ago
  • @xyious "does that also apply to withdrawing funds ?" Why shouldn't it? – RonJohn 23 mins ago

