These are our current and 2017 tax brackets for the US. What I want to know is what is the difference in government income would there be, in order to do the ones marked "Our taxes should be"?
Our US Capital Gains tax in 2017;
12% $0 - $40k
15% $40k - $75k
25% $75k - $400k
33% $400k - $800k 35% $800k - $1m
32.5% $1m - $10m
33% $10m+
Our current Capital Gains Tax;
0% $0 - $78,750
15% $78,750 - $434,550
20% $434,550+
Our Capital Gains tax should be
5% $0 - $50k
10% $50k - $100k
15% $100k - $200k
20% $200k - $500k
25% $500k - $1million
30% $1m - $10m
33% $10m - $100m
35% $100m - $500m
39% $500m - $1billion
45% $1billion +
Our US Corporate taxes in 2017;
$0-50k=15% of amount over $0
$50k-75k=25% of amount over $50k
$75k-100k=34% of amount over $75k
$100k-335k=39% of amount over $100k
$335k-10m=34% of amount over $335k
$10m-15=35% of amount over $10m
$15m-18.33m=38% amount over $15m
$18.3333m+=35%% of amount over $0
Our current Corporate tax;
$0-infinity=21% of amount over$0
Our corporate taxes Should be;
$0-50k=10% of amount over $0
$50-100k=15% of amount over $50k
$100-$200k=20% of amount over $100k
$200-$500k=25% of amount over $200k
$500-$1million=30% of amount over $500k
$1-$10m=33% of amount over $1m
$10-$100m=35% amount over $10m
$100-$500m=37% of amount over $100m
$500-$1billion=39% of amount over $500m
$1billion+=45% of amount over $1b
Our Income Short Gains tax in 2017(single);
10% $0 to $9,325
15% $9,325 to $37,950
25% $37,950 to $91,900
28% $91,900 to $191,650
33% $191,650 to $416,700
35% $416,700 to $418,400 39.60% $418,400+
Our Current Income Short Gains tax(single);
10% $0 to $9,875
12% $9,876 to $40,125
22% $40,126 to $85,525
24% $85,526 to $163,300
32% $163,301 to $207,350
35% $207,351 to $518,400
37% $518,401 or more
Our Income Short Gains tax should be(single);
6% $0 to $20,000
12% $20,000 to $75,000
18% $75,000 to $125k
24% $125k to $200k
32% $200k to $500m
36% $500 to $5m
42% $5m-$50m
48% $50m-$200m
54% $200-$1billion
60% $1billion+