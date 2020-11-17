1

With the Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card, there is a 5% cashback reward for the first 3 months, up to £100. As such, I'm trying to maximise my spending during this period to make the most of this.

I regularly have to send my friends money with PayPal for split bills etc, so was wondering if it was worth sending money in future via my Amex instead of straight from my current account within PayPal.

I know that you can use PayPal at checkouts and select Amex as the method of payment as a way of using the Amex when a shop might not otherwise accept it, but I wondered if the same applied for sending cash to friends and family, or are there some rules/fees that make this non-viable?

Furthermore, if this were possible, surely I could max out my spending every month by sending money to my friend via Amex in PayPal, then getting them to bank transfer it back to me?

1

Years ago, a bank offered a 10% cash back for grocery store, gas station, and drug store purchases. I wondered if buying a $500 Visa gift card at the drug store would work or if it was somehow an invalid transaction.

Long story short, I bought $50,000 worth of cards over the 90 days the deal was offered. The card cost $5 in fees, so I was ahead $4500.

The answer for you is to test the system. Send a $100 amount, and see the result. In my case, the risk was the $5 fee on one card. When I saw the $50 credit show up, I knew I was good to go.

  Thanks for your response, I'll see if anyone gets back to me highlighting any glaring rules and fees that might prevent me from doing this. If not, I might give it a try. – Rocco
    I think the main question is whether the transaction gets classified as a cash advance or similar - the Amex rules probably exclude cashback on those. – GS - Apologise to Monica
  @GS-ApologisetoMonica That's exactly what I'm worried about, I worry if they'll classify it as a cash advance or not – Rocco

