With the Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card, there is a 5% cashback reward for the first 3 months, up to £100. As such, I'm trying to maximise my spending during this period to make the most of this.

I regularly have to send my friends money with PayPal for split bills etc, so was wondering if it was worth sending money in future via my Amex instead of straight from my current account within PayPal.

I know that you can use PayPal at checkouts and select Amex as the method of payment as a way of using the Amex when a shop might not otherwise accept it, but I wondered if the same applied for sending cash to friends and family, or are there some rules/fees that make this non-viable?

Furthermore, if this were possible, surely I could max out my spending every month by sending money to my friend via Amex in PayPal, then getting them to bank transfer it back to me?