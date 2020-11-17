0

Suppose now the rate of EUR/USD is 1. and in half-year, maybe become 1.25EUR/USD, or 0.8 EUR/USD, the probability of each case is 0.5. what's the Expectation of EUR/USD in half-year?
answer 1: E(EUR/USD)=0.51.25+0.50.8=1.025 EUR/USD。
answer 2: since 1.25EUR/USD is equivalent to 0.8 USD/EUR , and 0.8EUR/USD is equivalent to 1.25 USD/EUR, so E(USD/EUR)=0.51.25+0.50.8=1.025
USD/EUR。so E(EUR/USD)=1/E(USD/EUR)=0.9756

Now I get two answers, both seem convincing。
How to think about the expectation of the exchange rate?
It makes me confused.
thanks for your explaining

