Suppose now the rate of EUR/USD is 1. and in half-year, maybe become 1.25EUR/USD, or 0.8 EUR/USD, the probability of each case is 0.5. what's the Expectation of EUR/USD in half-year?

answer 1: E(EUR/USD)=0.51.25+0.50.8=1.025 EUR/USD。

answer 2: since 1.25EUR/USD is equivalent to 0.8 USD/EUR , and 0.8EUR/USD is equivalent to 1.25 USD/EUR, so E(USD/EUR)=0.51.25+0.50.8=1.025

USD/EUR。so E(EUR/USD)=1/E(USD/EUR)=0.9756

Now I get two answers, both seem convincing。

How to think about the expectation of the exchange rate?

It makes me confused.

thanks for your explaining