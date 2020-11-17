The 1099-B from my broker includes long-term transactions with "date sold" less than 1 year after "date acquired". My inference is that this is because of holding period adjustments due to wash sales, computed by the broker. That is, I believe these are replacement shares (acquired around the time of a wash sale) where the original holding period is shown, but the transaction is assigned as long-term because the adjusted holding period (not listed and not easy for me to determine due to a large number of trades) is more than 1 year. (On the other hand, the basis shown on the 1099-B is the adjusted basis including the disallowed loss, not the original basis; this is the normal practice to my understanding.)

I need to report some of these long-term transactions individually on Form 8949, Part II, Box D, because they are themselves wash sales (as indicated on the 1099-B). The simplest thing is to enter them as they appear on the 1099-B, using the "W" adjustment, and using the purchase and sale dates listed (less than 1 year apart). Will this raise a flag because the holding period seems to contradict the definition of a long-term transaction? Or will the IRS be used to this, recognizing that wash sales are present (including also short-term wash sales) and so it is expected that some transactions are entered with original dates but placed in the long-term section due to holding period adjustments?

I am guessing that this is one acceptable approach, because it has been noted that the reporting of such holding periods is an open question among tax professionals: