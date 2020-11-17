Last year in 2019 my Mom signed up for "Obamacare". At the time she signed up, she was under 400% of the poverty limit, which for 1 person was 12,490 x 4 = 49960. Being under this limit discounted her health care. Later that year, she decided to cash out her pension to pay off debt. Added to her yearly income, this pushed her past 400% of the poverty limit - it put her at approx. 52,000.

Her 2019 taxes were audited, and she was found to be delinquent by about 7000.00 (+ 1000.00) penalty. This was due to her brief rise in yearly income, so basically she is being asked to pay back the discount she got from her 2019 health coverage.

Is there anything she can do about this, or is she stuck having to pay all that back?

Thank you