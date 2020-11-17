The company that originated my home mortgage (in 2016) transferred the loan servicing to another company very shortly after we bought our house. The new servicer has been an incredible pain to deal with.

My property taxes are due yearly in September and December (approximately half in each), and my homeowners insurance is due in November. As is common in mortgages, the taxes and insurance are paid from an escrow account held by the loan servicer.

Every year, the servicer has gotten my insurance payment wrong and I have had to call them and nag them to get it corrected. (They used to get the tax payments wrong too, but this September they finally got the taxes right and I am cautiously hopeful that they will continue to do so.) The insurance payment, like the tax payment, is based on a percentage value of the property, so it changes every year. The insurance company (both their customer service and my independent agent) have assured me that they send a bill to the loan servicer (to the address the loan servicer says to use for their insurance department) at the same time that they send the yearly renewal papers to me, which is 60 days or more before the payment is due.

Some years I have gotten letters from the insurance company threatening to cancel coverage for nonpayment (or incomplete payment), followed by letters from the loan company that they were informed my insurance is being cancelled and they will start charging me for their own insurance carrier.

I'm tired of dealing with this mess every year, and the customer "service" people at the loan company are absolutely useless - they just keep claiming that they have no idea what is going on and have no record of this year's insurance bill so they just paid the same as last year.

Which company - the insurance, or the loan servicer - should I keep bugging until this is resolved? Or is there some other avenue I should take?