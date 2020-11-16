I am 65 and was not planning to retire until 70. I am participating in high deductible healthcare at work and was contributing to a HSA until September 2020 when I was offered early retirement. The company cannot provide the date of my retirement yet. Retirement will be sometime between January 2021 and December 2021. A date for retirement will be given later this year. Since I'm not choosing the retirement date, do you think I will incur a penalty for the HSA contributions? It's considered family HSA as my husband is in it but does not contribute (he's only 61). My total HSA contrib this year was only $3400. If I stopped contributing at the end of Sept., and if my last day is 12/31/20, I was wondering if there would be any penalty incurred for the HSA contributions. I believe total HSA contrib for 2020 would be 7100 and 1000 catchup? If I've only contributed $3400, would I still incur a penalty once (if) I sign up for Medicare in January 2021?