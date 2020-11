Please assume the basics have been considered, such as:

Credit utilization could have went up Hard inquiries Closed an account Opened a new credit card Paying off a loan

None of the above occurred in this case. Two weeks ago my FICO score was at 802 and then dropped 15 points; this morning it dropped another 20.

I have no clue why. Credit utilization is 0%, I've made no changes or inquiries.