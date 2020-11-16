I am new to US banking. I want to make an online payment to someone with minimal fees, and my recipient gave me their routing number and account number. However, the "pay bills" functionality of my online bank portal only asks for the recipient's account number and address.

Why does it not ask for any bank information or routing number? Is it still safe to proceed without routing number, or will the payment end up at the wrong person then? And how can I fulfill my original task while preferably avoiding the expensive "wire transfer" option, given the information that I have?