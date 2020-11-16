-1

I am looking to purchase a raw piece of land near a major interstate. I plan on buying this raw land and hold it and sell later in the future maybe 10-20 years from now. I don't plan on building a house on it or anything of the sort, I want to keep it as raw land. At most I will build a fence around the property to be able to distinguish which piece of land is mine.

My questions is: If I plan on buying a raw piece of land that I do not want to build on, will it be necessary for me to either have a contractor run a main line to the sewer/pay to have a septic system installed? Can I just leave the land as is? Do I have to have either or? Also do I have to fence off the land at all or can I just leave it as is?

Thank you.

  • What makes you think you have to install a sewer connection with no house to extract waste from? – D Stanley 20 mins ago
    What does this have to do with personal finance or money? Maybe Law.SE is a better place... – Ron Beyer 18 mins ago
  • Sorry D Stanley I am new to real estate investing and this will be my first land purchase, I should have disclosed this. I am doing my due diligence before rashly jumping into any investment. I suppose I don't have to install a sewer then? Will a lack of sewer/septic reduce the possible investment value in the future or is that for the next owner to worry about? – PA-GW 18 mins ago
    Whether you need to improve land to comply with municipal building codes, will depend entirely on your local jurisdiction. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 17 mins ago
  • Is your land in the USA? – Flux 55 secs ago

