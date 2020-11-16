I am looking to purchase a raw piece of land near a major interstate. I plan on buying this raw land and hold it and sell later in the future maybe 10-20 years from now. I don't plan on building a house on it or anything of the sort, I want to keep it as raw land. At most I will build a fence around the property to be able to distinguish which piece of land is mine.

My questions is: If I plan on buying a raw piece of land that I do not want to build on, will it be necessary for me to either have a contractor run a main line to the sewer/pay to have a septic system installed? Can I just leave the land as is? Do I have to have either or? Also do I have to fence off the land at all or can I just leave it as is?

Thank you.