I'm looking for some pointers to learn more about how the crypto market works.

Specifically, I'd like to know more about why the latest price listed against the graph UI on coinbase doesn't correspond to the price when I actually click on buy/sell.

For example, if the price of eth is x and you want to buy 10 eth, the price per eth is usally x + <spread> , contradicting the latest price shown against the graph (disregarding transaction fees).

Per this post, I understand that it's because the graph price just displays the cheapest asking price across all amounts of eth. When buying a specific quantity, the price charged is bound to be different since the quantity isn't going to correspond to that of the cheapest ask price.

I have two questions: