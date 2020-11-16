I manage an app that generates income. It is a food recipe app and I would like to hire someone a few hours, once a week, for the next two months. I want them to test the recipes. In that two months they will make about $400.00 from me total. Can I deduct this on my taxes for my app business? Also do I have to give them a W-2 or any form to file for me. My goal is to be able to deduct this expense, so how can I make that happen? Thank you very much! -Dallis

(I don't know the different between claiming and deducting haha excuse my confusion in this message.)