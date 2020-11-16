For example, during the recession, the central bank often goes to buy financial instruments that are riskier than government bonds (such as corporate bonds)- which is called "quantitative easing" that increases the price and lower the interest yield of these riskier assets.

So, by the action, the central bank indirectly encourages people to invest in the real sector (and not in the stock as returns/interest yields are low) directly which will help boost the economy. This could be an investment in buying a house, land, factory, etc. Even pure consumption could put pressure to produce more commodities.

Therefore, I'm wondering why stocks trading couldn't help to boost economic growth. For example, if the interest yields are high, people will invest in these stocks and earn higher returns thus having extra income that they are willing to spend more on goods and products. Or what is the role of the stock market in economic growth?