Are there any attributes of a company that doesn't get priced into the stock? For example if I notice that company A tends to innovate and come up with new products or services more often than company B, is this rate of innovation priced into company A? Also what about other qualities, like how smart the company CEO is, the company work culture, or intangible assets like how much data the company collects, and so forth? If this information isn't priced in or is less accurately priced in, what do you think is the most important non-priced in attribute of a company that one should pay attention to?