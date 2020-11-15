According to Investopedia: "Duration measures a fixed income’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration is a complicated calculation, but it's standard information that's provided with bonds and bond mutual funds . It essentially reveals how long it will take for the interest payments generated by a fixed income investment to repay the investor's principal. It’s expressed as a number of years".

Does "principal" here mean the current market price of the bond (if someone is considering buying the bond)? I'm not trying to understand the detailed calculation, I'm just trying to get the basic concepts of bond terminologies; because I'm planning to invest a part of my capital in the bond market.