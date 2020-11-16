Last time I heard from my friend that M1 money supply year increase in my country is about 35% and economy is frozen (I don't known is it true, but let assume that it is true in some country X).

If I understood correctly it means that people have a lot of money on their bank accounts or cash and they don't spend their money now and their amount of money is growing as they all get paid from their employees and their employees get money from government help (because of COVID pandemic), so generally money are printed in huge amount.

Also my friend said that when this COVID pandemic will finish we are expecting huge increase in real estate prices and worthless money, because people will start spending their money which they are gathering now.

I have two questions:

What is the probability that this scenario will happen? Not only in country X, but in any country in Europe Union or North America during pandemic? How to save my money from inflation? I don't have enough money to buy a flat now (I'm renting and saving for my own), a mortgage is not an option for me now, so I'm thinking about buying a shares of some companies (especially energy market), but if price of homes go up, is it probable that stock market also go up in general?

Sorry, for my English feel free to edit :)