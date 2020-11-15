0

Last summer my house needed some repair work done, after being damaged during severe weather, damages which are covered by an insurance. I contacted a general contractor and they hired a different company to do the job.

The job was done early in September and I claimed the damage to the insurance company, by documenting the damage and reserving to declare the cost of the repair for later, once I had received the bill from the general contractor.

As of today the general contractor has not yet sent me any invoice, and after I urged them to send me one their answer was that the subcontractor hasn't yet billed them for the work.

The insurance company, informed of the situation, has agreed to keep the dossier opened until December. I am now worried that I might receive the invoice after December, having then to pay the repair out of my pocket.

Therefore my question: is there a legal deadline after which I cannot be requested to pay for the repair?

